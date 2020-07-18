BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health on Friday announced the resumption of face-to-face services for Early Intervention and Preschool families, with some changes.

- New York State continues to strongly encourage the use of tele-therapy services. The decision to initiate face-to-face services will be made by the family and therapists on a case by case basis.

- Families will be required to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire each day prior to the therapist entering the home.

- The therapist will need to take attendance of any other individuals in the household at the time therapy services are delivered. Attendance is taken to assist in contact tracing in the event the therapist or family test positive for COVID-19.

- All therapists will be required to wear a mask during the entire therapy session. Household members over the age of 2 and medically able to wear a mask are strongly encouraged to do so.

- Therapists will be utilizing bag-less therapy which means they will not be carrying toys or therapy supplies into your home. To assist therapists, families should make their child’s toys, books, etc. available to therapists for use during therapy sessions. Daily cleaning of toys and supplies used by therapists in a child’s home is encouraged along with regular handwashing.

- If, at any time during a session the therapist becomes concerned about their own health and safety, they may cancel the session. Every attempt will be made to provide a makeup session at a later date or via tele-therapy depending on the individual needs of the family.

Therapists will be in touch with their families to arrange services. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Children’s Services Division at 585-268-9640.

"We look forward to seeing everyone again! Please stay safe and healthy," said Joshua J. Schultz, Director of Children’s Services Allegany County Department of Health.