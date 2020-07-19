Almond officials complete Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund grant

ALMOND — Where once there was chaos, order now reigns.

No one in Almond was using fancy phrases like that at the municipal building Tuesday, but that statement sums up the completion of a New York state-funded project that organized, cataloged and slimmed down several decades of Almond town and village records and documents.

In early 2019, the New York State Archives, a unit of the state Education Department, awarded the town a $35,145 Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund grant. The project goal was the organizing and cataloging of official municipal documents, including marriage, death, birth, financial, and assessor records along with other permanent records such as payroll.

According to Almond officials, the last documented inventory of town records was completed in 1991, and just a quick perusal of cluttered office spaces and paper-stuffed storage rooms was evidence that this was a job that needed to be done.

Records management specialists Alden Stevens and his wife, Barbara Warren, both of Sackets Harbor, N.Y., began work on the Almond project in mid-May and completed the task last week. The pair traveled back to Almond on Tuesday to take part in a ribbon cutting with town officials that celebrated the completion of the project and to talk about municipal records management.

Stevens has been doing this type of work for 24 years, assisting more than 60 school districts, towns, villages and court systems organize and catalog their official papers. He wrote the Local Government Records Management grant application for Almond and acknowledged the importance of the work before and after the ribbon cutting.

“There is so much that passes through a small municipality: property, safety, laws, regulations, financial records,” Stevens said. “The smaller the town doesn’t decrease the complexity of the records. It brings them closer together. One of the things that I like about what we do is that we do have the capacity to move into a small arena with a small footprint and maybe not a ton of money and make a difference.”

In the Almond government offices on Marvin Lane, where once there was reams of unorganized documents and tight spaces, there now is order and freed up work areas. The record management specialists shredded almost 50 boxes of documents and they put six filing cabinets in storage, which created more space in the offices.

“It’s going to be so much easier to keep the records, find the records. It’s going to save so much time and energy, and I have a very happy town clerk,” said Almond Town Supervisor Dawn A. Wildrick-Cole.

Almond Town Clerk/ Registrar Shelly Stevens, no relation to records management specialist Alden Stevens, is indeed thrilled with the project’s outcome.

“There were multiple additional filing cabinets which are all gone,” Shelly Stevens said. “There was a desk in the office. It allowed us a lot more room. It would be a complication to have so much in this office for people who were, say, in need of handicap accessibility. Coming in through the front door and sort of pinching through the two desks was pretty tight to say the least.”

An important aspect of the project was the creation of a spreadsheet which tells the clerk where to find specific documents and where newly-created documents should be archived. The template includes labels for new boxes, allowing records storage “room to grow,” according to Alden Stevens and Warren.

Thanks to the project, the public stands a much better chance of finding what they are looking for when they visit the clerk’s office.

Shelly Stevens related an example: “Somebody comes in and says, ‘I need to know what the gravel standards at the Almond Dam were in 2004.’ I would go on the computer, put in Almond Dam and pop up all my choices. It would tell me that it is in this box in this room, whereas before I had no idea were these records were.”

Shelly Stevens mentioned requests for maps.

She said that previously “I had no idea what they were, and I didn’t want to touch them and I didn’t want to rip them. Now everything’s labeled, thanks to these guys, in a searchable system where I can find them in a second.

“I can’t be more tickled pink. I’m excited. I know where things are now and what they are and how to find them.”

It’s unclear at this point — especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic — if the state will make funding available for a “Phase 2” project — digitization of all of Almond’s records and documents.

“If this grant survives COVID — there’s a question up in the air if funding will continue — the next step is to file for a second grant through New York State archives again and to request a company to come in and digitize all of our records. That would be scanning all the documents,” Shelly Stevens said.

The records management specialists acknowledge that digitization is a step forward, but its advantages are limited.

“The digital records are essentially for clerical convenience,” Warren said, but she cautioned “you don’t want to keep permanent records digitally. If you think about all the various board meeting minutes that various towns and villages put on 8-inch floppy (discs) back in 1992 that they’ll never be able to read again.”

Alden Stevens agrees.

“(The) City of Rochester has multiple formats,” he said. “They’ve got microfilm. They’ve got the old digital tapes. They’ve got 8-inch floppies. They’ve got 3-inch floppies. They’ve got 5-inch floppies, none of which are compromised, but you can’t read them because you don’t have the software, hardware interface anymore.

“I’ve been very wary of digital storage. Paper, I can read the stuff that the pharaohs were writing three thousand years ago.”