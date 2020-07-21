Funding slated for 17 organizations, 22 programs

WELLSVILLE — Allegany County United way is proud to announce $203,000 in grants have been awarded to local nonprofit organizations serving Allegany County. These grants provide funding to 17 local organizations and 22 programs.

ACUW Impact Councils, made up of community volunteers, lead grant applications through an application process that focuses on four areas — income, education, health and critical needs.

The following programs received Allegany County United Way funding this cycle:

Literacy West

Southern Tier Traveling Teachers

Trinity Daycare

Allegheny Highlands Boy Scouts

Family Service Society/Youth Mentoring

Fillmore Powerhouse

Cuba Library

Allegany County Association for the Blind

Allegany County Mental Health Services

Allegany County Senior Foundation

NYSAWG

Royal Family Kids Camp

ACCORD Corp.

Catholic Charities/Joyce Family Food Pantry

HomeCare and Hospice

Salvation Army of Wellsville

American Red Cross

These grants are made possible by the generosity of community members and local businesses, with funds raised throughout the year. Last year, grants awarded impacted the lives of over 7,000 community members.

“We are extremely grateful for the continuing support and generosity of our community members and local businesses. Our nonprofit partner organizations are invaluable and we are proud to provide them funding that helps them to continue their good work. It has been heart-breaking to see families that may have already been struggling facing additional distress due to the COVID crisis. We are committed to being part of the solution. Donations to ACUW help to ensure that everyone in our community has what they need to succeed,” Director Amanda Joyce-Phelps said. “We have truly rallied together during this time of crisis. I continue to be extremely proud to be a part of such a giving community.”

While ACUW’s Annual Golf with an Impact tournament is on hold due to the COVID crisis, fundraising for the 2020-21 Campaign has already begun. ACUW is holding it’s first annual Mooo-ve to End Hunger beef raffle. For more information or to purchase tickets, visits www.acuwny.org or call (585) 593-0020.

Donations are accepted throughout the year online at www.acuwny.org, by mail to PO Box 15, Wellsville, NY 14895 or by using our text-to-give option, by texting GIVEACUW to 44-321.