WELLSVILLE — There is something new in the neighborhood.

Locals know how to find Island Park even if it is not really an island anymore, but in recent years, outsiders coming into Wellsville for events such as the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally or the Immaculate Conception School Fun Fair have had a hard time finding an island, let alone Island Park until Wednesday.

Wednesday any confusion was put to rest when the canvas was pulled away revealing a new sign welcoming the public to Island Park.

Dean Arnold, highway superintendent for the town of Wellsville, said the new sign was a long time coming.

The site of the sign is the site first designated by the Wellsville Custom Car Club several years ago, but the club went out of existence and over the years the original sign suffered the vagaries of time and weather, making it unreadable.

"It suffered some damage a few years ago when we had that big windstorm that took out some of the trees in the park. The decision to replace the sign was made then," Arnold said.

Arnold said the decision as to who would do the design and construction went to Certified Traffic Control of Andover. The sign was designed by Jimmy Joyce.

"I thought it came out really nice," Arnold commented.

Arnold said that as of yet, he has not received the final cost for the sign.

The park is under the jurisdiction of the town government and as highway superintendent Arnold has had control over it for about six years.

Sharp-eyed residents may also have noticed that the gazebo, which was once located on the grounds of Jones Memorial Hospital and was donated to the town, is missing. It was located in the parking lot, near Hank Sinkey Little League Field.

"It was starting to be vandalized," Arnold said and went on to explain that Steve Dickerson of the town of Alma showed interest in it.

"We donated it to the town of Alma, and they rebuilt it and repaired the damage and placed it in the new park they built a couple of years ago," Arnold said.

This year has seen other improvements in the park, including a new storage building for tractors and equipment.

Arnold said that he is also working on obtaining a proper address for the park because, "Just putting Island Park in a GPS doesn’t get you anywhere," he said.

"It will make it easier when we get deliveries for the park and it will also make it easier for people to find it with their GPS’s," he said.

While Island Park was closed down to vehicular traffic and the playground equipment put off limits during the height of the state’s coronavirus pandemic, it is now open.

Arnold said that the town board recently decided to reopen the pavilions in the park for rental purposes.

He said the pavilions are once again open for rental with waivers and following the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone interested in renting one of the pavilions should call the town clerk at 585-593-1780.