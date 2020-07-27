UDATE: Indian Pines Park swimming area reopened

UPDATE: Yates County Public Health has declared Indian Pines Park swim area in the Village of Penn Yan is now back open after the Indian Pines beach closure last week. Both parks, Indian Pines and Red Jacket will continue to be monitored daily for harmful algal blooms (HABs).

The swimming area of Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan was closed July 21 after a report of a blue-green algae was confirmed, says Village of Penn Yan Recreation Director Dan Doyle.

Red Jacket Park's swimming area remains open, as does Keuka Lake State Park near Branchport. Keuka College's Nemo Point remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This was the first report on Keuka Lake. Blue-green algae has been officially reported at Canandaigua and at various places on Cayuga Lake as well as other Finger Lakes. No sightings have been reported on Seneca Lake as of yet.