DANSVILLE — Amy Pollard, RN, BSN, MPS, President and CEO of UR Medicine | Noyes Health will retire in March 2021 after a decade leading Nicholas Noyes Memorial Hospital and its related healthcare entities.

Pollard announced her plans to Noyes staff last week.

"I have been blessed to lead Noyes as it has grown and evolved to meet the needs of the community it serves, and I am forever grateful for the work of my colleagues, and Noyes’ Board of Directors, for supporting my efforts," said Pollard. "This has been a tough decision, but, at 68, it’s time for me to step aside and think about other ways I can contribute to my community. With the benefit of an early announcement, I will be able to work with the Board toward a seamless transition toward a new CEO at Noyes."

Pollard earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Pittsburgh and her Masters in Professional Studies at Alfred University. She brought more than 25 years of professional experience with her when she joined Noyes as Vice President of Patient Services in 2007. In February 2011, she was appointed Interim President of Noyes, and assumed the permanent role of President and CEO six months later.

During Pollard’s tenure, she successfully led a campaign to build the new and expanded Mary Saunders Beiermann Emergency Department at Noyes, shepherded the organization through the affiliation process with UR Medicine, worked to attract new specialists and other providers to the region, and collaborated with UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute to build and open the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center, a regional hub for medical and radiation oncology treatment.

Noyes also expanded Mental Health and Wellness services, and is currently building the new E. Michael Saunders Imaging Center, with PET/CT scanning equipment and an Interventional Radiology suite to provide additional screening for cancer patients.

"We are sad that Amy is leaving, but we appreciate the time she is giving us to find a successor, one who will have very large shoes to fill," said James Culbertson, chair of the Noyes Health Board of Directors. "Amy has been a tireless champion for Noyes and for this community, and we look forward to being able to celebrate her contributions and many professional accomplishments when the time is right."

Steven I. Goldstein, president and CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester, and senior vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center, also praised Pollard’s leadership.

"During Amy’s tenure as CEO, Noyes Health has improved both as the leading care provider in Livingston County and as a valuable component of the UR Medicine system, providing high-quality health care and preventive services to families across upstate New York," Goldstein said. "We thank Amy for her service and look forward to working with the Board of Directors in the months ahead to find a new CEO who will continue leading Noyes in a positive direction."

In an email note to Noyes employees, Pollard credited them for the achievements made during her tenure.

"The last ten years as CEO have been an incredible experience and the growth and success achieved at Noyes happened because of each and every one of you," the email said. "When I took this position I did so because of the people who work at Noyes. I believe in us, and look what we have accomplished."