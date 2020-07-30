BIG FLATS - Friday marks the beginning of multiple Twin Tiers Golf Tournaments held at three area courses with around 90 total golfers hitting the course.

While there was some uncertainty leading up to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will go on as planned.

"We were all waiting until the last hour to see about holding the event," said said Jay Turcsik, manager and golf pro at Elmira's Mark Twain Golf Course.

Golfing in New York state was briefly shut down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in April after he ruled it non-essential. Later that month he ruled golf was allowed if social distancing guidelines were followed.

The tournaments taking place benefits local courses.

"It is great for golf, a relatively safe sport, and the courses to be able to still run tee time events," said Turcsik.

The Men’s Twin Tiers Championship begins at Willowcreek Golf Course on Friday and will feature 43 golfers vying for the crown as the best in the Twin Tiers.

Last year’s champion, Kevin Cook, returns and is seeking his fourth championship. Cook also earned a victory in 2017 and in 2015.

Saturday’s round will be at Mark Twain Golf Course and the finals will be held at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads.

The 2020 Super Senior Twin Tiers Championship, held for golfers over 70-years-old and is new this year will kick off Saturday at Mark Twain Golf Course.

The Women’s Tournament will also begin Saturday at Mark Twain Golf Course.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols will be in place during the tournaments.

"We are keeping flagsticks in, no rakes in bunkers and making sure gatherings are under control," said Turcsik. "We will be handing out certificates immediately following each flight completion on Sunday, so no big banquet or anything like in years past."

Andrew Legare of the Elmira Star-Gazette contributed to this article

Men’s Twin Tiers Championships Tee Times

July 31 tee times at Willowcreek

8 a.m.: Dave Zinni, Brian Pellor, Brandon Thomas, Chris Nicolo

8:10: Chad Vaughn, Dan Beam, Kevin Palumbo.

8:20: Zack Tremblay, Taylor Willis, Shaun Merrill.

8:30: Eric Muller, Dan Chernosky, Armand Cadieux.

8:40: Dennis Woo, Rob Winkky, Skip Strobel.

8:50: Brad Patrick, Kevin Cook, Jason Hurley.

9: Eric Crittenden, Sean Friend, Som Sayarath.

12:30 p.m.: Dennis Roy, Mark Shaw, Larry Moon, Austin Outman.

12:40: Jim Rogers, Kevin Boulas, Doug Bronson.

12:50: Dan Gizzi, Lou Cook, Mike Minichiello.

1: Dan Edwards, Andrew Turker, Tom Gill.

1:10: Jamie Evans, Paul Richmond, Jeff Cook.

1:20: Andy Murchison, Nate Stranges, Andrew Pierce

1:30 Brian Pickering, Ryan Vowell, Camden Ripley

Aug. 1 tee times at Mark Twain

7:30 a.m Brian Pickering, Ryan Vowell, Camden Ripley

7:40 a.m.: Andy Murchison, Nate Stranges, Andrew Pierce

7:50: Jamie Evans, Paul Richmond, Jeff Cook.

8: Dan Edwards, Andrew Turker, Tom Gill.

8:10: Dan Gizzi, Lou Cook, Mike Minichiello.

8:20: Jim Rogers, Kevin Boulas, Doug Bronson.

8:30: Dennis Roy, Mark Shaw, Larry Moon, Austin Outman

11: Eric Crittenden, Sean Friend, Som Sayarath.

11:10: Brad Patrick, Kevin Cook, Jason Hurley.

11:20: Dennis Woo, Rob Winkky, Skip Strobel.

11:30: Eric Muller, Dan Chernosky, Armand Cadieux.

11:40: Zack Tremblay, Taylor Willis, Shaun Merrill.

11:50: Chad Vaughn, Dan Beam, Kevin Palumbo.

Noon: Dave Zinni, Brian Pellor, Brandon Thomas, Chris Nicolo

Senior Twin Tiers Championship Tee Times

August 1st at Mark Twain

8:40 a.m. Barry Edwards, Fran Troccia, Rob Heuser

8:50 Kris Skelly, John Herrick, Tom Mold

9:00 Mike Rima, Mark Churchman, Ken Houser

9:10 Cal Harris, Kelsy Herndon, Paul Renshaw

9:20 Bill Casbolt, Greg Potter, Ted Zakour

9:30 Ed Mazza, Fred Kinner, Scott Bradley

9:40 Jeff Pruden, Tom Evans, Sheldon Johnson

9:50 Tim McCabe, Bob Leonard, Ed Kostolansky, Jim Narde

10:00 AJ Montanarella, Don Crouch, Dave Hicks, Chip Keister

Super Senior Twin Tiers Championship Tee Times

August 1st at Mark Twain

10:10 a.m. Marty Grebleski, Rick Roe, Eric Winkky

10:20 Mike Lipnicki, Tom Nugent, Dick Fluman

Women’s Twin Tiers Championships Tee Times

August 1st at Mark Twain

10:30 a.m. Karen Davis, Alex Tomasso, Emily Cunningham

10:40 Wendy Brooks, Cindy Lundy, Maria Ball, Martha Bassage

10:50 Pat Guinther, Hanne O'Donnell, Gwen Pfleegor, Carolee Sherman