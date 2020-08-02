BELMONT — CCE Allegany’s Master Gardeners will be participating in the Belmont Farmer’s Market for Give Back New York week Thursday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions pertaining to horticulture or maybe you’d just like to strike up a conversation with some of your local garden experts, come on by. CCE is here for any and all inquiries and will be providing accessibility to gardening literature.

The Belmont Farmers Market is located at 5429 State Route 19N, Belmont, NY 14813. The market is open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

What is Give Back NY? It’s a week-long celebration of farmers markets that will emphasize food donations to local food pantries as a means of sharing the bounty!

If you’re interested in more information visit https://www.nyfarmersmarket.com/give-back-ny-farmers-market-week-2020

This information is offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany