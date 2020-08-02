City Council will vote on disbanding board Monday; Mayor says move would require state legislation

CORNING - The City Council will vote at 6:30 p.m. Monday, via Zoom conference, on disbanding the City Board of Health and the city’s Health Officer position.

To view the online meeting, residents can connect on the city’s website (www.cityofcorning.com).

Deputy Mayor Chris Karam, R-3, who seconded the proposed agenda item from Councilman Mark ReSue, I-7, called the city’s Board of Health and its Health Officer, Dr. Gary Enders, a duplication of services between the city and Steuben County.

"I think this is an opportunity to save the taxpayers some money and to take those savings and reinvest them into community health programs," Karam told The Leader, noting the city pays the Health Officer $5,000 annually. "This would make better use of the taxpayers’ money as opposed to paying for a duplication of services."

Mayor Bill Boland said by state law, the City of Corning is mandated to have both a Board of Health and a Health Officer.

"The City Council does not have the authority to disband the Board or the Health Officer without state special legislation," Boland said. "I'm surprised that this issue is being put to a vote without any input from the Board of Health or the Health Officer."

One member of the Board of Health noted that the proposal comes as the city, and the world, are battling a global pandemic.

Hilda Lando, also a former City Council member, said she is not sure why the council is voting on this resolution.

"Legally (the council) can’t do anything about it without state approval," Lando said. "And I don’t think that is something that is going to happen while we are all in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t see that happening. To me, this is a moot point."

Lando said years ago, when she sat on the City Council, officials wanted to combine the services with the county.

"[That’s when] we found out the city is required by state law to have a Health Board and a Health Officer," Lando said. "But I will be at the meeting, online, to tell the council I am against the resolution."

Karam said the cities of Elmira, Hornell and Batavia operate without a Board of Health, and refer those duties to their respective counties.

"That’s what we want to do," Karam said. "Why not take advantage of the cost savings?"

The resolution, if approved, would disband the City Board of Health dismiss the Health Officer effective June 30, 2021.

ReSue said there is no record of the Board of Health taking any action on any health- or safety-related matters for the City of Corning as described by the Steuben County Civil Services. The Board of Health is responsible to protect, improve and promote the health, productivity and well-being of residents and visitors to Corning.

All health- or safety-related matters applicable to the City of Corning are currently referred to the Steuben County Board of Health for their review, consideration, and action -- including communicable diseases,such as the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

ReSue said the Board of Health, including the Health Officer, are scheduled to meet twice a year, and according to city records have only met approximately eight times since 1962.