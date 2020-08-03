BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification Monday that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total to 309 confirmed cases, eight of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the Village of Bath.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department; one individual is hospitalized. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigation indicates the individuals are linked with one another and reported visiting the following locations within the timeframe:

· 7/30 Evening – Mom’s Savona Diner; pick up only

· 7/31 Morning – Dollar Generals on Route 54 and 415 in Bath

· 7/31 Morning – Family Dollar in Bath

· 7/31 Morning – Save a Lot in Bath

"The public locations listed do not necessarily equate to a guaranteed exposure," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "Through our investigations we are able to identify specific known contacts to the cases, and they are directly reached out to. The locations visited are listed for the awareness of the public. As long as everyone is following the proper precautions, wearing masks, social distancing and regularly sanitizing, the likelihood of an exposure occurring in one of the listed locations is low. If precautions are not being followed by all in those locations, there is potential for community spread."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Allegany County adds 1 active case

BELMONT — Allegany County reached its 80th confirmed COVID-19 case, the county announced Sunday. Just two of those cases remain active, with 33 individuals quarantined/isolated.