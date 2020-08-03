MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH), in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Wadsworth Center, is now offering COVID-19 diagnostic testing on a limited basis.

The LCDOH community-based testing site is located at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. Call 585-243-7270 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to determine if you qualify for testing and to set up an appointment. No walk-ins are allowed.

Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County’s Public Health Director, stated, "Community-based testing will allow us to quickly identify contacts and help slow the spread of COVID-19."

"We are excited to open this community-based testing site so that COVID-19 testing is now more accessible to our residents," stated Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.