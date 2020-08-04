Grab your lawn chairs and face masks and head out to the Dresden Gazebo Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 - 8:30 PM as the Yates Concert Series, in conjunction with the Village of Dresden, presents “2 Young 2B Old” in a free performance of popular favorites from the past 60 years in a safe and beautiful outdoor environment.

“2 Young 2B Old” specializes in songs made popular by Elvis, Hank Williams, The Everly Brothers, Patsy Kline, John Denver and others. You’ll want to sing along, under your mask, of course!

The Dresden Gazebo is located at the corner of Main Street and Cornelia Street in Dresden. At the intersection of Routes 14 and 54, turn East on Main St. and drive down Main Street until you see the Gazebo on the right at the corner of Cornelia Street.

Having had to cancel the traditional Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn in Penn Yan this summer because of the pandemic, the Yates Concert Series is looking forward to providing a series of safe, limited size outdoor musical performances in various Yates County venues Wednesday evenings throughout August. Future concert details can be found on the YCS Facebook page, www.facebook.com/yatesconcertseries/ as they become available.