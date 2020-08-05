Sheriff, city police chief and others commit to 'highly inclusive process’ to build proposal

CORNING - The city is partnering with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to make what they say are meaningful changes throughout the county to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order on police reform.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the city and the Sheriff’s Office are working to form a collaborative with government and law enforcement officials across Steuben County to develop a plan which can be used by law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

"I think this is a special moment for our city, and our county," said Dawn White, a program manager at Corning Inc., who will lead the development of a plan to submit to the state. "I am so excited that we have embraced this new mandate and are truly going above and beyond to make good choices. We just ask that all citizens who hear about our public forums please come out and support it and let your voice be heard, because we can do this, and we can do this together."

Sheriff Jim Allard said he is grateful to the City of Corning and Corning Inc. for agreeing to work with his office to develop a model plan that law enforcement agencies throughout Steuben County can use as a guide.

"I look forward to working collaboratively with all of our stakeholders to positively affect policies in Steuben County," Allard said. "This is a great example of a public-private partnership working to benefit all citizens in Steuben County."

Corning City Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said the city has an excellent police department which follows the state’s model policies and best practices.

"I look forward to sharing our operational procedures with the public and hearing their input on how we should move forward in the future," Spaulding said.

Georgia Verdier, longtime president of the Elmira-Corning Branch of the NAACP, said she is encouraged and excited by the development of a county-wide, collaborative process to develop a model for addressing police reform.

"This approach provides opportunities to hear from many voices, thereby enhancing unity in the community," Verdier said.

White said she is honored to work with local government and law enforcement officials to make real change happen in the community.

"The fact that so many different community stakeholders from across Steuben County are coming together to do this very important work is a testament to the value and commitment of our local non-profit organizations, businesses, government and law enforcement leadership," White said.

Other communities with law enforcement agencies who have committed to participate include the villages of Addison, Bath, Canisteo, Hammondsport, Painted Post and Wayland, the Town of Cohocton and the City of Hornell.

"We greatly appreciate White’s efforts to design this process, as well as Corning Inc.’s generosity to authorize her commitment of work time," Ryckman said. "I would also like to thank the NAACP, Cosmopolitan Woman’s Club and several local churches for helping to ensure we will have a highly inclusive process."

Ryckman said with this announcement, the City of Corning is launching its police reform and reinvention collaboration. The group hopes to complete and submit a plan to the state in early April 2021.

"I am excited about this collaborative process," said Mayor Bill Boland. "We want to hear a wide range of voices including the City Council, our police officers, people of color, residents and businesses. This is a unique opportunity to improve community dialogue and partnership."

More information on the police reform and reinvention collaborative can be found online at www.cityofcorning.com.