Encouraged by the great response to the first outdoor Gallery on the Lawn in early July, the Rochester Folk Art Guild Pottery and Woodshop will display their recent craft work on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the front lawn. Under the shady maple and chestnut trees, the two workshops will provide a welcome to all. Seeing the ceramics and the wooden ware out in the open air provides a relaxed and safe setting to visit with Annie and David, and enjoy their wares.

The front yard is right by the East Hill Gallery, which will be open on the 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the 9th from 1 to 5 p.m. The Gallery has displays of even more pottery and woodworking, as well as a full variety of all the Guild crafts: natural fiber clothing from the Clothing Design Studio, pressed dried flower cards from Graphic Arts, Weaving, Books for all Ages, and glass bead jewelry by William Glasner.

All of this takes place at the Guild, 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex. There are signs to guide you from Rushville and from the Middlesex hamlet. The Guild is 15 minutes from Naples, 20 minutes from Penn Yan, and 25 minutes from Canandaigua.

The Woodworkers have been finishing a small run of end grain Douglas fir cutting boards, which will be ready for August 8. Recycled wine tank staves brought up from a decommissioned Virginia winery furnish the source of the old growth fir that these useful boards are made from. Cubes of end grain are artfully arranged in unique, fascinating geometric designs. They really have to be seen up close to appreciate the fine patterns and grain. Whether for a special gift or for your own home, these cutting boards have the practical advantage that knife marks from cutting and chopping tend to disappear because the end grain closes up and “heals” the cuts.

The Woodshop is also known for the range of turnings, from salad and fruit bowls in all sizes to decorative gems for holding keys and other treasures. Nut bowls and drinking cups are fashioned from local trees. There are plenty of inexpensive gifts such as salad servers, dibbles for planting, backscratchers, rolling pins, and saute spoons.

The Pottery will feature large pieces, spectacular wood fired vases and jars, big platters and bowls perfect for serving summer salads or for bread making. They will exhibit an assortment of studio ware including mugs, bowls, teapots, plates, vases, ikebana containers, and much more.

By popular request the pottery will also have a table of seconds, half priced items and discounts.

The East Hill Gallery has regular weekend hours, 11–5 Saturdays and 1–5 Sundays. Other times are possible by appointment by contacting folkartguild@gmail.com or calling 585 554-3539. Of course we will continue to follow protocols that make it safe and relaxing for all.