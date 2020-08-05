ALBANY — Unions representing public school teachers and colleges in New York expressed myriad concerns Wednesday with the state's developing plans to reopen in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers, which have more than 600,000 members in the state, said health officials should provide better details on how and when school districts would close their buildings if COVID-19 strikes.

They called on New York to require the immediate closure of a school building when one COVID case is found, saying the school should go to remote learning for 14 days before revisiting whether it is safe for the building to reopen.

They also said more information is needed on how New York health officials would conduct contact tracing and initiate quarantines if a positive COVID-19 case is found in a school.

United University Professionals, which represents 42,000 college professors and staff, offered similar concerns for public colleges looking to return students this month.

"This is no time to take risks," NYSUT president Andy Pallotta said in a statement.

"If the state allows school buildings to reopen, districts must be prepared to close them in the event of a positive case."

The warnings from unions come as Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected this week to allow public schools to reopen, but with a variety of safety guidelines.

"Parents have to be comfortable, and they should be comfortable because they're the ultimate decision makers," Cuomo said Monday about reopening schools.

How New York might reopen schools

SUNY and CUNY, as well as private colleges, are opening this month each with their own set of rules and regulations.

During a state Senate hearing Wednesday, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker did not address any specific plans for shutting down school buildings for a positive COVID-19 case.

He noted that state Health Department rules require schools to take a variety of measures to screen students, teachers and staff for symptoms of the virus to limit the risk of outbreaks, and quarantine anyone who may be sick.

For example, each school building must designate an area for isolating suspected infectious people identified during the school day. And the schools will have plans to communicate any potential exposures within the school and community, Zucker said.

"Once you find out the child is positive, obviously that child needs to be cared for and evaluated," he said, adding contact-tracing teams would then attempt to identify and quarantine any people exposed to the virus.

Some of the screening includes daily temperature checks for teachers, staff and children entering schools, as well as questionnaires about potential COVID-19 symptoms and illnesses in the household.

Further, state guidelines call for schools to testing suspected cases, Zucker said, noting the rules and testing capabilities currently don’t allow for testing to limit the risk of asymptomatic spreading.

"We are not recommending every student get tested to return to school…only when they have symptoms," he said.

How to keep students safe at school? Questions continue

Some of the issues that Zucker expressed concerns over included the plans for keeping students socially distant on buses and in buildings.

He also cited the challenges related to getting children, especially younger kids and special education students, to stay six feet apart and wear masks.

During questioning that spanned nearly an hour, Zucker repeatedly emphasized that state health officials are continuing to review each school’s reopening plan and working to resolve outstanding questions and safety concerns.

Districts needed to submit reopening plans last week, and Cuomo is expected to decide this week on the next steps toward reopening in September.

"Reopening schools across the state is one of the most critical parts of our plan to reopen New York," he said, adding "above all, we must keep children, teachers and staff safe."

Unions say more work is needed to reopen

UUP members and state lawmakers held rallies across the state Wednesday urging SUNY to provide more detailed guidance on reopening plans at its 64 campuses.

"We have made our position clear: Resources must be found to allow for a safe SUNY reopening," UUP president Frederick Kowal said.

"Our actions must continue and escalate. We must prioritize the health and safety of our students, our members, and our communities."

UUP said campuses need to provide more testing when students return and implement stronger mask-wearing measures.

The union said most campuses plan on requiring that masks be worn when people are within six feet of each other on campus, but not whenever people are congregated indoors.

Also, it said faculty are being told they have to teach on campus instead of being allowed to follow a telecommuting agreement reached last spring.

SUNY said it is taking steps to ensure a safe return to college this month for students and staff. Students left campuses in March when the virus pandemic hit the state.

"Our campuses are prepared for fall reopening in the coming weeks with plans that align with strict New York State guidance," SUNY spokeswoman Holly Liapis said.

"And, like we did during the spring semester, we will be ready to make adjustments or otherwise escalate our plans further to maintain that high level of safety and wellness that the SUNY community deserves."

The teachers' unions highlighted a recent COVID-19 outbreak during summer school at the Greenburgh-North Castle Union Free School District in Westchester County.

The unions said outbreak should have been better contained, raising questions about what would happen is similar spreads happen this fall.

"If the reopening of school buildings moves forward, then the entire school community needs clear direction for how to handle a positive case. Nobody can be left in the dark," Pallotta said.