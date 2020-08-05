Changes detailed at school board meeting

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Central School District continues to fine-tune its reopening plan as it prepares to welcome back students next month.

The district made several changes in its final proposal to the state, which continued to evolve after a public Zoom presentation laid out the basics last Monday.

"It’s an open, living document that can be updated continuously based on the latest guidance," Superintendent David Foster said at Monday night’s school board meeting. The Zoom meeting resulted in "a lot of good feedback, a lot of good questions" from the public, Foster added.

Grades pre-K through 5 at the elementary school will attend class in person Monday-Friday. In formulating its reopening plan, the district found that the elementary school’s layout and staffing levels allowed for enough social distancing to meet state guidelines. Foster said the district received some clarification that students will be allowed to remove their masks when the six feet of social distancing is being maintained.

The secondary school presented more challenges, with students attending the West State Street building set for a mix of in-person and distance learning. The district tweaked the secondary school plan after last week’s Zoom meeting. Instead of having a remote learning day for all students on Monday, all students will remain home on Wednesday for distance learning.

"The decision was made to go to a hybrid schedule over there (at the secondary school)," Foster said. "Half of the kids in grades 7-12 will come on two days a week for in person instruction. One-half of them does, let’s say Monday-Thursday and the other half does Tuesday-Friday. Those are the two cycles with half of them in the building at a given time. Wednesday, you have all remote-learning day."

In another change to the original plan, 6th graders will now attend school in-person four days per week rather than five as originally anticipated. Sixth graders will stay home Wednesdays for the remote learning day.

Teachers will be working from the school each day of the week. Students will be provided school work for days they don’t attend school in person. For example, a student in grades 7-12 who attends school in person on Monday will have work to complete independently on Tuesday, and then touch base with the teacher again during Wednesday’s remote-learning day.

Foster said this model will allow the district to maximize its technological resources.

"As soon as a student steps foot in here, all of the information that’s on (their iPad) syncs," Foster said. "If a student had a difficulty, let’s say with the live streaming portion of it, at least you have the ability to get work back and forth. When they return to the building, that syncs as soon they hit our wifi and they can work offline through an option like Google Classroom or Office 360 and do those at home, on say a Word document or a PDF that isn’t live."

The district has boosted its open wifi, which is available in the parking lots around each school building. Teachers will have the option to teach outside when possible.

Parents are being encouraged to purchase a thermometer as students need to have their temperatures taken each day before school. Temperature screening is recommended to be done in the home.

"If you try to do it here, there’s really no way to deal with the bottlenecks. I don’t think it’s a good idea to get a line of students doing those kind of things," Foster said. "We figured we would do random (screening) here, and we’re working on an app created by BOCES that would go on Apple and Android phones where a family could do the screening for their child or the child do it independently every morning. In the absence of that, they’ll have to do it here."

The district has shifted more custodial staff to the day shift to help keep common surface areas clean.

"We will have building cleaning supplies available to teachers," Foster said. "We will have roving cleaners that go around cleaning the building throughout the day, cleaning high touch surface areas."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce his decision on allowing school to reopen at some point this week. Assuming the plans schools submitted to the state are approved, the next question might become the shape the high school athletics season takes this fall.

"We’re not there yet. That’s a governor’s decision," Foster said. "Sept. 21 is the first day fall sports would even be allowed to practice."