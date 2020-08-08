Fourth win in five years for WGI

State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) today thanked voters for bringing Watkins Glen International (WGI) its fourth victory in the past five years in USA Today’s 10 Best online Readers’ Choice competition to decide America’s “Best NASCAR Track.”

In a joint statement, O’Mara and Palmesano said, “Thanks to everyone who took a turn behind the wheel and kept voting, day after day, to support Watkins Glen International as America’s ‘Best NASCAR Track.’ It’s a well-deserved honor for track officials and staff, drivers and, most of all, the fans who help make The Glen one of the renowned venues in all of sports and an absolute foundation of the culture and economy of our Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions. It was another great ride and another great show of support for one of our own.”

The nearly month-long USA Today online voting contest ended in early July. WGI was among 20 nationwide finalists for the 2020 designation. This year marks the fourth time in the past five years that WGI has won the “Best NACAR Track” honor. It was also victorious in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The local legislators have long singled out The Glen for its unique contributions to American motorsports. WGI events annually generate over $200 million in economic activity across the region and account for more than 2,000 local jobs