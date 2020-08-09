Yates County’s new Traffic Diversion Program (TDP) has begun enrolling applicants. The program is a method to provide drivers safety education as a consequence for a traffic offense instead of a conviction, fine, and points.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella says, “The program is optional and requires payment of a fee for the administration of the program that covers the cost of the class, and the remainder is distributed to the town of jurisdiction and the county. This way the municipalities do not lose the revenue streams that have been traditionally received from traffic tickets that are applied to offset the cost of court operations.”

Anyone charged with a violation seeking a reduction will be resolved by participating in a traffic diversion program, with few exceptions.

“The goal of this program is to educate motorists on driver safety and the rules of the road to prevent future infractions,” says Casella. “This serves the dual purpose of making our roadways safer and providing a meaningful method of holding individuals accountable for violations.” Successful completion of the program will result in the charges being dismissed or withdrawn, resulting in no points on your driver’s license.

Casella says he will also be starting another program for underaged drinking and unlawful possession of marijuana.

TDP Eligibility

The District Attorney’s Office retains the right to reject any applicant who would otherwise be eligible. In order to be eligible to participate in the Traffic Diversion Program you must meet the following criteria:

• You are charged with a qualifying offense;

• You have not been convicted of any moving violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law within the last 18 months, or any DWI or vehicular homicide in the last 10 years;

• You pay an application fee of $250 for traffic infractions or $350 for misdemeanor offenses;

• You have not previously participated in a Traffic Diversion Program in the previous 24 months;

• Be able to complete a driver’s education course.

• Under the supervision of probation or parole at the time of the offense and are charged with a misdemeanor.

Excluded offenses

• Any offense involving driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

• Reckless Driving

• 1st and 2nd Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

• Any offense involving a school bus

• Speeding in a School Zone

• Speeding in a Work zone

• Speeding more than 30 mph over the limit

• Leaving the scene of a property damage accident or personal injury accident

• Any offense resulting in physical injury or death

• Failure to move over for an emergency vehicle;

• Ignition interlock offenses;

• Use of mobile phone or portable electronic devices

Instructions for Applying

The traffic diversion program is an online program administered by Advent eLearning. In order to apply you must submit a list of materials to the Yates County District Attorney’s Office at 415 Liberty St. Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please allow 7–10 business days for processing.

- Copy of your traffic ticket(s)/charge(s);

- Copy of certified DMV driving abstract/history from the state your license is issued from;

- A self-addressed and stamped envelope.

- You must contact the Court and request an adjournment of 60 days to apply for and complete the program.