HORNELL — National Health Center Week Aug. 9–15 is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

This year is extra special for Oak Orchard Health as they recognize this special week for the first time with their three new locations that were formerly part of Pembroke Family Medicine.

The mission of Community Health Centers remains vital today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States including our community. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers and, in many cases, the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as a 50-mile drive – if transportation is available.

While COVID-19 continues to impair social and medical inequities across the country, Community Health Centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need. As unemployment rates rise and more people lose their employee-sponsored health insurance, Community Health Centers have remained open to provide care for all, regardless of insurance status.

"Community Health Centers are here to support the community. Our presence is even more important as people face high unemployment and employer-based healthcare decreases. Oak Orchard Health is able to serve all who need medical, dental, vision, or behavioral health services," said Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO, Oak Orchard Health.

This year’s mission for Health Center Week is to thank our providers and staff along with our patients. Given we’re practicing social distancing, we’ll be using social media to communicate with patients on staying healthy during this time.