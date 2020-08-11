CORNING - The annual Harley Miller Memorial Denison Park Disc Golf fundraiser, held Sunday by the Corning 20%ers Disc Golf Club, raised $1,393 for maintenance and improvements in Denison Park.

Daniel Ragland, event coordinator, called the event, held at Denison Park, a casual, fun event recognizing Harley Miller, a member of the 20%ers Disc Golf Club who passed away tragically several years ago.

"About 40 players attended and raised $1393.41," Ragland said. "All funds were donated to the Crystal City Parks Foundation for maintenance and improvements in Denison Park, primarily geared toward the disc golf course."

Ragland said approximately $7,500 has been raised through the annual fundraiser since 2014, with past donations used to fund tree planting, park signage and course upgrades.

Tom Blumer, president of the Crystal City Parks Foundation, was on hand to receive the money and speak of the mission of the Crystal City Parks Foundation

Hank Foss memorialized Harley, telling stories of his contributions to the beginning of the club which included his friendliness, his love of the game and his weight loss via the exercise of playing disc golf.

The men’s division was won by Matt Miller, with a score of 71 on a par 72 course. Miller successfully defended his 2019 title by narrowly beating Dan Robbins’ score of even par 72. Miller once again used a Quasar driver from Millennium Golf Discs.

The women’s division was won by Carol Click with a score of 98, using a Jade fairway driver from Latitude 64 Disc Golf.