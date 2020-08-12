CORNING - City public works and fire department personnel were forced to respond at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to multiple reports of trees down blocking roads, on structures or vehicles and electric wires down.

"It was a centralized small rain storm on the city’s southeast corner," said Larry Wagner, city superintendent of public works. "It really did a lot of tree and electric wire damage. Everybody responded pretty quickly and worked hard to try to get the area cleaned up."

Wagner said crews will continue to work to clean up the damage caused by the heavy rain and wind throughout the week.

"Fortunately it just hit in a small section of the city," Wagner said.

Corning City Fire Chief Brad Davies said the severe storm primarily affected the southeast section of the city causing interruptions in travel and electricity to the area.

"We ask that residents stay clear of downed power lines and report hazardous conditions by calling 911," Davies said.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the storm that hit the city was heavier than usual.

"It’ll take a few days to clean up all of the tree limbs that came down," Ryckman said.

"The city public works, fire and police departments did an excellent job responding to downed wires and tree limbs," said Mayor Bill Boland. We have a great workforce."

Davies said firefighters worked with the city Department of Public Works, the Corning Police Department, and New York State Electric and Gas to clear roads and secure downed power lines.