Bikers will rumble through town tonight

HORNELL — It might get a little loud in the City of Hornell around 6 p.m. tonight.

The Bikers Against Sexual Child Abuse Motorcycle Club of the Finger Lakes plans to roll through town with a special delivery.

The club will be taking Happy Meals to Hornell Area Concern for Youth, where dinner will be served by the club.

“Our club is all about doing things for the community and the kids,” said James Richtmeyer, a Howard resident.

The Bikers Against Sexual Child Abuse Motorcycle Club of the Finger Lakes recently donated $200 to Hornell Area Concern for Youth for a STEM project and the purchase of K'NEX, a building toy set that encourages problem solving and imagination.

“We are so grateful to have their support with our STEM programming,“ said Special Projects Coordinator Paul Shephard.

Richtmeyer said several members of the club have ties to the area, with one member from Hornell and others residing in Dansville.

While its main mission is to fight child sex abuse, the club will do just about anything that helps the community.

“We’re open to anything to help anybody out,” Richtmeyer said. “We handed out food at the Hornell food pantry recently, and we’ll be in Bath on the 26th. Anything we can do, we try to do volunteer work that helps families and organizations that are helping other families.”

Richtmeyer expects about eight motorcycles to rumble through town tonight, with an escort provided by the Hornell Police Department.

For more information, search BASCA MC of Finger Lakes on Facebook.