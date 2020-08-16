Jones Memorial president, CEO honored for tremendous leadership

WELLSVILLE — "Wow" was all Eva Benedict could say Friday when she received the Women of Distinction Award for the 57th District amid a covey of politicians, family, colleagues and well-wishers, but the exclamation wasn’t in response to receiving the award.

After all, Benedict, CEO and President of Jones Memorial Hospital, has known since at least May that she had been chosen by state Senator George Borrello, (R-57th) to receive the award. No, the wow came when Wellsville Village Mayor Randy Shayler announced that Aug. 14, 2020 was officially proclaimed Eva Benedict Day in Wellsville.

"Wow, I never expected to get a day named in my honor in Wellsville," she said, accepting the official proclamation from Shayler.

Shayler, after saying a few flattering words recognizing Benedict’s 40 years of service to Jones Memorial Hospital, her service to the community and activities on behalf of charitable organizations, said he was there to introduce the rest of the dignitaries in the audience.

Borrello was the first up, saying, "Eva really exemplifies the spirit of the women who receive this Women of Distinction award."

He went on to explain that the award was founded in 1997 by the state senate and that in his short time in office he has gotten to know Benedict.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic she has been right there on the front lines. She is not just a leader for the hospital, she is also a leader in the community," he said.

Officially, Borrello stated that he selected Benedict to receive the Women of Distinction award for the 57ths district, "for her extraordinary achievements and dedication to preserving health-care quality and access for the community."

The attending representatives, Congressman Tom Reed, NYS Assemblyman Joe Giglio and dignitaries such as the President of Strong Memorial Hospital, Steven Goldstein, all lauded Benedict for her many attributes – commitment to her employees, rural health care and rural hospitals and the state-wide recognition she has earned for her expertise in rural health care needs and her work within the community.

But it was Rich Ewell, chairman of the Jones Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, that brought a more personal note to the accolades, saying, "Over the years I have seen Eva use her skill set that includes confidence, creativity, modesty, intelligence, tenacity, work ethic, but most of all caring for others to overcome so many obstacles. Those are the qualities of leadership and Eva is certainly a leader. …. I am happy to report that UR/Jones is in the best shape operationally and financially that it has been in many years."

Thanking Borrello for the award, and the others for their compliments, Benedict said, "This has been a team effort. It wasn’t accomplished alone," going on to thank her medical team, administrative team, managerial staff, volunteers and friends, and her family for their work and support. Pausing, she looked away from the tables filled with doctors and politicians, colleagues and staff and turned to the table where the one person she has known the longest was seated.

She thanked her mother for "giving me the things that weren’t given to her."

Benedict’s mother, Margaret Russell of Andover, was also a nurse and helped her daughter get started in the medical field.

After the ceremony Mrs. Russell said that she is "very proud" of her daughter and all that she has accomplished.

Benedict said that she was proudest of her years serving as a nurse.

Eva Benedict started her career at Jones Memorial Hospital in 1981 as a Critical Care Staff Nurse. She became CEO in 2007. A native of Bath, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the State University at Albany and her Master of Science in Nursing Administration from St. John Fisher College. She is married to Neal Benedict and they have two daughters.