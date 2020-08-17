Got the itch to paint your heart out but aren’t quite comfortable getting your body out and about to give it a try? Have we got a solution for you! Introducing virtual workshops through the Arts Center of Yates County – live over “Zoom” workshops with some of your favorite local teachers AND the opportunity to learn with topnotch teachers from around the country!

Classes are structured to include individual feedback from your instructors, interaction with other students and opportunities to observe techniques through professional demonstrations.

Concentrate on watercolor techniques with Kathy Armstrong, learn to work with oils and acrylics with Steve Duprey, explore California artist Lisa Bebi’s unique techniques to incorporate photocopies into paintings and improve your landscape techniques with Val Mouttet of New Mexico. Class sizes are limited, so visit our website, www.artscenteryatescounty.org now to register. (Thanks to a grant from the Yates Endowment, we’re able to offer these classes at reduced prices through the end of the year.)

Don’t think that you have to throw caution to the winds in order to have some fun! There’s virtually no better time to give art a try!

INTRO TO WATERCOLOR

Thursday, Sept. 10

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Kathy Armstrong

If you’ve been wanting to try painting in watercolor but don’t know where to start, this is the class for you. Kathy will cover the basics regarding watercolor painting and step you through exercises that will help you learn how to manage washes, edges and glazes. This will be a live-via-Zoom class. $30 members, $40 not-yet-members

BEGINNING ACRYLICS

Saturdays, Sept. 12–26

10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Steve Duprey

Most beginning painters focus too much on detail and creating a “tight” painting. But we’ll work on “staying loose” right from the start! This class will focus on the use of materials and techniques and start by creating a landscape painting, then a still life. This will be a live-via-Zoom class. NOW $50 members, $65 not-yet-members

THE PAINTED IMAGE

Wed. & Fri., Sept. 16 & 18

2–5 pm

Lisa Bebi

A former artist in residence, Lisa is a popular California-based art instructor! This class will focus on learning her unique technique of incorporating photocopied images into your work to help expand expression and technique in mixed media paintings. This will be a live-via-Zoom class. $40 members, $50 not-yet-members

WATERCOLOR

HERITAGE STILL LIFE

Thursdays, Sept. 17–Oct. 24

9 a.m.–Noon

Kathy Armstrong

This class will focus on painting still lifes in watercolor. It’s always interesting to paint something that has meaning to you, so students will be encouraged to create a still life that includes an heirloom. Start with some watercolor basics then move on to creating your drawing and paint together during this weekly live Zoom class. If you’ve never worked in watercolor, Kathy’s Intro to Watercolors is a prerequisite $100 members, $130 not-yet-members

ZENTANGLES

Saturday, Sept. 26

10 a.m.–Noon

Linda Clarke Benedict

Referred to by some as “doodling on steroids”, Zentangles is a form of creative drawing for relaxation, inspiration and fun. Learn three basic “tangle” forms and how they can be combined into unique patterns and designs. This is a live Zoom class $10 members, $15 not-yet-members

INTERMEDIATE

LANDSCAPES

Tuesdays, Oct. 6–20

1–2 pm

Val Mouttet

Val is an artist and instructor based in Santa Fe, NM. This class is for painters in any medium with some experience. We’ll cover formulating the idea, simplifying shapes, averaging values and color and determining extremes. This will be a live-via-Zoom class with “homework” and opportunities for individual consultations during virtual “office hours.” $40 members, $50 not-yet-members

BEGINNING OILS

Saturdays, Oct. 17–Nov. 7

10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Steve Duprey

Most beginning painters focus too much on detail and creating a “tight” painting. But we’ll work on “staying loose” right from the start! This class will focus on the use of oil painting materials and techniques. You’ll create one or two still life paintings in class. This will be a live-via-Zoom class $50 members, $65 not-yet-members