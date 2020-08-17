BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health on Monday reminded residents and visitors if you or a family member is having COVID-19 symptoms, call 585-268-9250 to arrange testing locally. If you or a family member is having life threatening symptoms, call 911.

]Here are the symptoms you should be watching for:

Fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Chills

Tiredness or fatigue

Muscle pain

Cough

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Headache

Sore throat

Nausea

Loss of sense of taste or smell

The Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH) reminds residents to protect yourself and your family:

Wear your face mask or covering over your mouth and nose.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others not in your household group

Avoid contact with sick people, especially if you are elderly, have young children, or are immune compromised.

Stay home as much as possible and away from large gatherings of people.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose and before eating.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% ethyl alcohol.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces (following manufacturer’s instructions) daily or more often as needed (door knobs, computer keyboards, phones, light switches, faucet handles, bathroom and kitchen surfaces, etc.) with a cleaner that is approved for disinfection (read and follow label instructions).

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough and sneeze (away from others, into your elbow, into a tissue and not in your hands-immediately throw tissue away in trash).

Stay home if you are sick (at least 24 hours after fever ends).

If you or a family member has COVID-19 symptoms, call the Allegany County Department of Health at 585-268-9250 to arrange testing locally.