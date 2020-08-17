Crystal Lanes eager to open Monday after five-month closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

CORNING - After a five-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic Crystal Lanes will reopen for business Monday.

"We’ve been champing at the bit and ready to go for the last five months and finally that day is nearing," said Bobby Downing, director of bowling services at Crystal Lanes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen Monday.

Bowling centers throughout the state can open at 50 percent occupancy, with every other lane closed. Masks will be mandatory.

Downing said Crystal Lanes closed for the last time prior to COVID-19 after a bowling tournament filled the popular venue on East Corning Road March 15.

"It’s the first St. Patrick’s Day that Crystal Lanes wasn’t open," Downing said. "For the last five months, (owners) Al, Mary and Brion Farr, and myself have been on pins and needles. During that time we have been unbelievably supported by so many league bowlers. A lot of them have kicked in, stepped up and done everything they could to make sure that the Farr family is able to live their dream."

Downing said during the time Crystal Lanes was closed a lot of upgrades have been made to the facility including the installation of LED lighting and work on the pinsetters.

"We do have limited availability with the current guidelines from the governor and we have also been informed that bowlers have to make reservations," Downing said. "So that is how we are going to do it.

Downing said those who would like to make a reservation at Crystal Lanes can call 329-2402. The reservations are for 90 minutes.

"People have to wear a mask when walking into the building and once they sit at their table they can remove the mask," Downing said. "And this place is sterile enough you could have surgery in it. We've cleaned everything multiple times."

Crystal Lanes will be open from 5-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Crystal Lanes will be hosting its different leagues meeting from August 23-28.