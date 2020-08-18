ALBANY — Alaska and Delaware were added Tuesday to the states that will be required to quarantine when their residents visit the tri-state area.

That makes 33 states and two territories, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, that are on the 14-day quarantine list in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

The three states require anyone traveling from states with high COVID-19 infection rates to subject to a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival.

The states provide questionnaires to fill out when they arrive by plane or stay at hotels. New York City is doing random checkpoints at its borders to remind travelers they need to quarantine.

"New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1% for the 11th straight day — but that's no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory."

The three states launched the travel advisory in late June as COVID-19 intensified across the country while cooling off in the region, which was hit harder than anywhere in the country in March and April.

New York uses a set of metrics that Connecticut and New Jersey follow to determine states that need to be on the quarantine list.

Travelers from states that report at least 10 average daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the past week are subject to the quarantine order. So too are states with a 10% positive test rate over the same time period.

New York requires air travelers from the affected states to fill out a form with their personal information so contact tracers can check in and ensure the visitors are quarantining.

Failure to fill out the form can carry a fine of $2,000.

Here's the list of quarantine states:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin