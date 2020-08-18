ALBANY — A state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger allegedly stole gym equipment, received pay for hours he did not work and had inappropriate sexual encounters while on the job, according to a report Tuesday from the state Inspector General's Office.

Charles Richardson, a ranger within the DEC's Division of Forest Protection, engaged in widespread misconduct due to a lack of supervision and discipline, Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said in the report.

In July 2019, the IG's office launched an investigation into Richardson's alleged misconduct.

The office said it found he engaged in inappropriate sexual encounters while on duty and, on at least two occasions, worked for the Boonville Police Department during hours he was also working for the DEC.

The Inspector General's office said its investigation into Richardson's misconduct pointed out a larger, more widespread issue within the DEC: Lack of direct supervision and accountability creates an environment where workplace misconduct and abuse of work hours are frequent occurrences.

"Indeed, some forest rangers reported having no direct meetings with their supervisors for several weeks," the report reads.

"Moreover, the investigation found that when forest rangers failed to complete and file mandatory reports detailing their official activities, their supervisors often neglected to take action to address this failure to comply with DEC policy. This lack of accountability and oversight engenders an environment ripe for time abuse and other misconduct."

Among the investigation's additional allegations:

Richardson co-owns a private gym in Boonville called Black River Training Company. While Richardson worked as a physical training instructor at a DEC’s training facility, he ordered 15 wooden "jump boxes" for the facility. Some of those boxes ended up at his gym.

Richardson repeatedly failed to submit paperwork on time. Between 2016 and 2018, he failed to submit biweekly reports and timesheets on time for a majority of the year.

After he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to an office in Monroe County, Richardson lied about his residency and listed a friend's address as his home. He continued to commute from Boonville to his new office in Steuben County, which is approximately a 170-mile trip.

In his new position, he supervised six rangers. For the three hour commute each way, Richardson said he performed his supervisory duties over the phone and was rarely physically present in his assigned region while on duty.

The DEC said in a statement that it created a formal disciplinary proceeding against Richardson, who earned $100,000 last year according to SeeThroughNY, and that it is reviewing the Inspector General's report.

"DEC has no tolerance for inappropriate behavior, misappropriation of resources, or disregarding the policies in place to ensure the accountability of our professional staff and our duty to protect public resources," the statement read.

Richardson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The DEC said it also hired a new deputy commissioner for public protection and an acting director of the Division of Forest Protection earlier this year.

Those two positions are dedicated to "identifying and addressing any current practices that could be contrary to DEC’s stringent professional expectations and requirements."