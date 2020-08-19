The Elmira City Council recently adopted a new zoning ordinance for the downtown zoning districts and adjacent areas as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The new zoning, also known as the City Center Form Based Code, will be an appendix to the existing code, bringing the law into conformance with the City’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan.

The purpose of this update, as stated in the zoning text, is to regulate building form and urban design principles as promoted in the comprehensive plan. During that planning process, residents expressed a desire for a more walkable city with mixed-use buildings downtown and in adjacent residential neighborhoods.

For information: cityofelmira.net/?page_id=4357.