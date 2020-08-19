SUNY Corning Community College’s Development Foundation is offering two new scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Georgia M. Verdier ‘74 Honorary Scholarship is a $1,000 award to an eligible student. The recipient must be a full-time student, with a commitment to social justice issues and public service. Participation in SUNY CCC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Center’s programs and workshops is also highly encouraged.

The Charles A. Hill ‘84 Scholarship is a $2,000 to two eligible students. Both recipients must be full-time students.

Recipient No. 1 criteria:

– African-American male.

– Participation in extracurricular activities (clubs, sports, government, volunteerism, etc.).

– Preference to residents outside of Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

Recipient No. 2 criteria:

– African-American parent.

– Preference to female.

Submissions can be made through the Diversity Center page on the SUNY CCC website and will be accepted through Sept. 7. Awards will be offered by Sept. 25.

For information: 607-962-9458; foundation@corning-cc.edu.