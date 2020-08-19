West End Gallery, 12 W. Market St., Corning, will hold a virtual gallery talk with GC Myers from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 via Zoom.

Myers is the artist of the exhibit “From a Distance.” The traditional free drawing for an original painting will take place at about 2 p.m. The talk will end at 2 p.m., but a short Q&A time will take place.

Registration is required for the drawing, which will be limited to the first 100 registrants.

For information: bit.ly/2CEnjwM.

To view the “From a Distance” exhibit: bit.ly/3awSOp3.