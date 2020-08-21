The Bath Community Clothes Closet, located at Centenary United Methodist Church, 3 W. Washington St., Bath, will open for walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

The clothes closet provides clothing free of charge to children residing in Steuben County, from birth up to size 14. Masks are required and available if needed, and families will be asked to observe social distancing.

For those in need of clothing but unable to attend one of these dates, no-contact delivery is available.

For delivery or information: 607-776-3434; bathcommunityclothescloset@gmail.com.