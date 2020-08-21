The Cortland Memorial Foundation 17th annual Golf Classic, held Aug. 10 at Cortland Country Club, raised over $44,500 for the Cortland Memorial Foundation.

The foundation provides support to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for equipment and programs that enhance patient care, promote health education and improve the quality of life in Cortland and the surrounding area.

Funds from the tournament also support projects like the new Guthrie Cortland Cancer Center, which is expected to break ground in September 2020 and will improve the patient experience by providing expert cancer care and coordinated services in one location.

Since the first CMF Golf Classic in 2004, the event has raised over $1,200,000 in support of hospital programs and initiatives.

