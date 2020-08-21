ALBANY - Jim Malatras, the president of SUNY Empire State College, was appointed Friday as the 14th chancellor of the State University of New York.

Malatras' appointment by the SUNY Board of Trustees has been expected for weeks as the 64-campus system sought to find a new leader to take it through the critical fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merryl Tisch, the SUNY board chairwoman, said the board eschewed the traditional national search process in order to tab Malatras, 42, a graduate of SUNY Albany and a top former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He replaces Kristina Johnson, who left in June to head The Ohio State University.

"We need to act with commitment and awareness," Tisch said at the meeting.

"So rather than taking the traditional approach, the board felt it was imperative to act now in a reasonable and deliberate and socially aware moment to protect the SUNY system across the full array of challenges and help produce a model for sustainability in a post-COVID world."

Malatras has long been a top aide to Cuomo and one of his most trusted allies, which has made the appointment controversial. The governor appoints the SUNY board.

Board member Carey Staller knocked the swift appointment, saying SUNY should have conducted a broader search that could have led to a diverse pool of candidates.

"A typical search process is inclusive and draws upon the collective wisdom of leaders from a broad spectrum, including students, faculty, campus presidents, unions and industry," Staller said.

"The standard search process also would have provided a diverse pool of candidates that reflects the broad diversity of New York."

Heading the SUNY system

With more than 424,000 students, SUNY is one of the largest public college systems in the nation, making the chancellor post a coveted position in higher education.

Johnson was paid $560,000 as chancellor. Malatras will earn $450,000 and get a $5,000 a month housing allowance, which other chancellors have received.

Christy Fogal, who sits in the board as a non-voting member as the president of the Faculty Council of Community Colleges, said she would also not support the appointment, saying a broader search should have been undertaken.

Other board members defended Malatras' hiring, saying they could not delay in finding a SUNY leader and he will bring a steady hand to the system amid a crisis.

"SUNY needs a chancellor now. We cannot wait a year," said board member Edward Spiro.

Malatras said SUNY faces unrivaled challenges and looks forward to leading the system.

"This is an unprecedented crisis at SUNY," he said after his appointment.

"As our campuses are reopening, we are still facing many challenges as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. Like other institutions, COVID-19 in many ways has turned our system upside down with significant health and financial issues, which we must confront to keep our students, faculty and staff safe while providing high quality educational opportunity."

Malatras' background in government

Malatras, who grew up in Ellenville, Ulster County, has a deep background in state government and SUNY.

He previously served as Cuomo's director of state operations and as his deputy secretary for policy management.

During the COVID pandemic, Cuomo tapped him to help lead the state's response and was typically at his side at daily public briefings.

Before being named president of SUNY Empire State College, he was president of the Rockefeller Institute of Government and also served as vice chancellor and chief of staff to former SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher.

Malatras said his relationship with Cuomo, as well as local officials, will be a positive as he works to grow SUNY.

"Job number one for me is our students, and that’s the only thing that matters," Malatras told the USA TODAY Network New York.

"So who am I beholden to? I’m beholden to the students of the State University of New York system," he continued. "And how to increase access, how to keep the SUNY system affordable, how to keep people protected during the COVID crisis. That’s my only job."

Joseph Spector is the New York state editor for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany

