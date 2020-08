ALMOND — The Almond 20th Century Club Library will be hosting a Stearns Chicken BBQ Saturday, Sept. 19.

A whole meal includes chicken, macaroni salad, potato salad, and a roll for $10, and a half meal includes chicken only for $7.

The Library is in critical need of structural repairs, and all proceeds go towards the building fund.

Orders are due by Sept. 12 by 7 p.m. To preorder, call the library at (607) 276-6311. The Library staff will be happy to answer any questions.