BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that a resident of the City of Hornell has tested positive for COVID-19, the first new infection to be reported since Saturday.

This brings the total to 323 confirmed cases, four of which are currently active, county officials said.

The investigation indicates the individual visited the following locations within the investigation time frame:

- Aug. 16, afternoon: Wegmans in Hornell

- Aug. 16, late afternoon: Laf-a-Lot restaurant in Wayland

Aug. 19, afternoon: Maurices in Hornell

Aug. 21, evening: Walgreens drive through in Hornell

The individual is isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

"It’s important for people to continue to follow the basic rules around disease prevention and stay home if they’re feeling ill," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "Although people can feel ill and not have COVID-19, it is especially critical during a pandemic to be mindful about slowing the spread of any diseases."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.