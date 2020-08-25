ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) faculty members are back on campus, ready to begin teaching in person for the first time since early March. Administration officials said they are to be congratulated for successfully guiding students through remote learning with more students at the end of the spring semester in good academic standing than in the previous year.

Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan said, "We certainly are glad to have our faculty back on campus, teaching inside of the classrooms and labs, after our swift conversion to a virtual setting in March. Our faculty did an excellent job of adapting to online teaching this past spring. We commend their efforts, as well as their dedication to instructing and guiding the next generation of professionals. There are many examples of how their commitment to our students and our college is incredible and we are extremely delighted to welcome them back to campus."

As evidence of the exceptional instruction faculty provided after the switch to teaching online, the number of students in good academic standing for the spring 2020 semester actually increased from last spring.

For the Alfred campus, 2,351 students were in good academic standing for the spring 2020 semester, compared to 2,303 in the spring of 2019. On the Wellsville campus, 741 students were in good academic standing for spring 2020, compared to 677 in the spring of 2019.

"These increases are emblematic of the ‘can-do’ attitude that our students, faculty, and staff have here at Alfred State," Sullivan said. "When faced with challenges, we roll up our sleeves, get to work, and get the job done. I am proud of all our employees for both meeting the challenges that COVID-19 has presented and rising above them."

Provost Dr. Kristin Poppo said, "During the spring semester, faculty continued to meet with the students virtually at the regular class times. We truly believe that the structure and social interaction afforded by synchronous instruction positively impacted student outcomes."

One of the biggest COVID-related challenges Alfred State has prepared for in reopening its campuses is how to safely and successfully conduct in-person instruction and to deliver the college’s promise of hands-on learning. To accomplish this, the college has implemented a number of solutions, including installing plastic partitions at lecterns, requiring social distancing of 6 feet and the wearing of face covers while in class and in all non-residential buildings on campus. The college is also adding technology to assist with a combined document camera and web camera to allow internet streaming of instruction as needed to serve students who may be in a precautionary quarantine.

"While the instructional environment has changed in our labs and classrooms, we have no doubt that our faculty will once again rise to the challenge to deliver the type of high-quality education we have come to be known for throughout our college’s history," Sullivan said. "We are excited to have our faculty, staff, and students back on campus, and we anticipate a great semester and a great school year because all of us are Pioneer Strong, and working together, we can be successful."