Bath Central School District will offer various school supplies at a free drive-thru from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 27 in the bus loop of VEW Primary School, 216 Maple Heights, Bath.

Supplies include backpacks, crayons, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, scissors, notebooks, filler paper, glue sticks, pencil pouches and earbuds. Items will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Parents are asked to use either the Ellas Avenue or Keller Street entrances and follow the road through the Dana Lyon Middle School parking lot to the VEW bus loop. Vehicles should exit onto Maple Heights.

Walkers will be accommodated, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks or face coverings are required.

All supplies were donated by KanPak.

For information: bathcsd.org.