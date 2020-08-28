CORNING - A larger than usual crowd of vehicles filled a drive-through distribution Thursday morning at the Vernon E. Wightman Primary School bus loop to pick up a variety of free school supplies and backpacks.

"This is our third year of having this event and you can definitely see the need is here more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeannie Wheeler, a Bath Central School District spokesman. "The event was scheduled from 9-11 a.m., but we actually got started at 8:30 a.m. because of the large amount of vehicles that arrived early."

Wheeler said officials are hopeful the event can get all students when they need for school and ease the burden on district families.

KanPak, a Penn Yan company, fundraises throughout the year to make a very generous donation of school supplies and backpacks to the Bath Central School District students.

"Today (on Thursday) KanPak employees are volunteering their time to hand deliver school supplies and backpacks to Bath district students," Wheeler said. "It’s been a great success."

Supplies included backpacks, crayons, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, scissors, notebooks, filler paper, glue sticks, pencil pouches, earbuds and more. Items are on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Wheeler said several walkers were also accommodated at Thursday’s event, all adhered to social distancing guidelines and masks or face coverings were required.

In Corning many Steuben County students, grades K-12, received a backpack for school at the annual Backpack Distribution, which began in 2009, at the Corning Salvation Army.

"It’s been a little bit lower than it has been in usual years," said Terry Reade, social service coordinator at the Salvation Army. "But we are happy to serve as many students and families as we can."