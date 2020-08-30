Shrub removal at cemetery will simplify future maintenance

CORNING - Stumps of overgrown shrubs were recently taken out at the Gorton Cemetery, off Park Avenue, to help preserve the look of the historic cemetery.

Joe Carey, a member of the Corning Lions Club, said the work follows on from decades of trimming to keep those shrubs under control.

The club did work in the cemetery in July. Since then, they received an offer of help to remove the shrubs entirely, something that was beyond what Lions members could do by hand.

Carey said that took some preparation.

"We had to go through New York state to make sure we didn’t tear up something by accident while doing the work," he said. "There is a five-foot sewer line that goes right by the cemetery -- but we got the work done and nothing was damaged."

Carey said the work was great for the appearance of the site, and will save effort in future maintenance at the cemetery.

"We just couldn't manage the shrubs anymore," Carey said. "They had to be taken out. We’ve been cutting the shrubs back for more than 30 years."

Dr. Edward Cordes, a member of the Corning Lions Club and a Past International Director of the Lions Club, said the city owns the site under state law after it was declared an ’abandoned’ cemetery.

"In 1989, the Lions Club asked the city if we could maintain the cemetery and the city said, ’Yes,’" Cordes said. "Since that time, the Lions Club has been cutting the grass at the cemetery weekly to help beautify the site -- and at least once a year making needed improvements at the site."

Cordes said they believe burial in the cemetery began somewhere in the 1700s.

"It's interesting, because the last burial that we knew of (until) a couple of years ago was in 1889," he said. "But then we found out, through Daughters of the American Revolution records, that there was a burial in (both) 1907 and 1920."

Cordes said the cemetery was badly damaged by the Agnes Flood of 1972.