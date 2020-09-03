Troopers arrest pair after vehicle flees from Wellsville to Andover

ANDOVER — Two people reportedly wanted on warrants from Colorado were arrested and jailed Wednesday after crashing their vehicle while fleeing from Wellsville village law enforcement and New York State Police at speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

Amity-based State Police said the following suspects were arrested:

- Fallon D. Gander, 29, of Aurora, Colo. Gander was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a firearm; felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a misdemeanor.

- Dylan Davis, 35, of Aurora, Colo. Davis was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment; felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a firearm; felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; He was also charged with two misdemeanors: third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Wellsville Regional News reported the suspects are being held in the Allegany County Jail without bail and that both Davis and Gander are wanted on active warrants from Colorado.

It was not known Thursday if the pair had attorneys.

Troopers said the suspects were arrested in the Town of Andover. Amity-based State Police said the original complaint was reported at 5:16 a.m., Wednesday.

According to Broadcastify scanner reports published by Wellsville Regional News, a state trooper observed a suspicious vehicle. A computer check reportedly showed the Colorado license plate was stolen.

The pursuit began, with speeds eventually topping 107 miles per hour, according to reports. The chase went along East State Street when the vehicle launched over railroad tracks, traveled through a convenience store parking lot in Wellsville, then headed east again on East State Street. The Regional News outlet said highway crews were at the intersection of East State Extension and Andover Road at the time of the incident.

According to Broadcastify reports, the vehicle traveled across the median, went into a ditch and then sped off east toward Andover. Numerous troopers and Wellsville police engaged in the high-speed chase of the vehicle with a male driver and female passenger.

Broadcastify audio picked up a trooper reporting the vehicle crashed on state Route 417 at Dyke Road.

A state trooper is heard saying a suspect “threw a shotgun off the bridge.”

Ambulance crews responded to evaluate the vehicle occupants. The highway was shut down as police investigated.

Troopers said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

Additional reporting by Michael Baldwin of Wellsville Regional News.