Tractor-trailer, pickup truck accident scatters debris, ties up traffic

HORNELL — The Labor Day holiday weekend began with a two-vehicle crash just outside the City of Hornell.

The accident Friday afternoon near the Hornell Plaza entrance involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck and resulted in injuries to the pickup truck’s driver, scattered debris over a wide area and kept emergency crews on scene for nearly 75 minutes.

Wayland-based State Police reported the two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Route 36 and Bethesda Drive. Troopers said the involved vehicles were driven by Lisa M. Holley, 54, of Canaseraga, and Douglas Richard Ryan, 53 of Shinglehouse, Pa.

Officials said the pickup truck’s driver sustained “minor injuries” and was transported to a hospital by a Hornell Fire Department ambulance.

Troopers did not release a detailed description of the accident. State Police said the accident investigation was closed with no charges reported.

A North Hornell Fire Department crew checked all occupants for injuries, helped secure the scene, control traffic and clear debris from the roadway, according to a department press released. The North Hornell responders were on the scene from 3:05 and did not call back into service until 6:21 p.m.

The accident and subsequent cleanup efforts stalled traffic on busy Route 36 for some time after the incident.

The Hornell Police Department also assisted at the accident scene.