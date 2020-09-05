The Leader Staff

PAINTED POST - The Town of Erwin’s one-time fall roadside pick-up of brush only, no leaves or grass, will be held Tuesday.

Town Manager Rita McCarthy said brush may be placed by the roadside, but not in the road, beginning Saturday and must be out by 7 a.m. Tuesday or it will not be picked up.

Brush must be placed outside of gutters and any roadside drainage swale or structures, McCarthy said Observing this rule will enhance safety for residents using town roads, reduce the risk of flooding, and reduce damage to town storm drainage structures such as ditches, gutters and catch basins.

Failure to observe this rule is a violation of the law, McCarthy said. Curbside pick-up is for resident generated yard waste only. Contractors, landscapers, tree services are responsible to remove the yard waste they generate.

Leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste can still be brought to the yard waste drop-off site through Oct. 31. The drop-off site is located on Route 417 west of Sirianni Hardwood and the Specialty Cellular Ceramics facility.

McCarthy said the drop-off site is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for all town residents, including Village of Painted Post residents. Branches must be separated from grass/leaves. No bags are allowed. Only yard waste is allowed. No other objects or dumping will be accepted.