GOSHEN - Just over a year ago, Orange County's jail had an average of 628 inmates awaiting court action or serving short sentences in its housing units on any given day.

By July of this year, the average inmate population at the Orange County Correctional Facility had plummeted by 47 percent to 332, largely because of new state restrictions on jailing criminal suspects who can't afford bail.

But in spite of that steep drop-off, the number of correction officers, commanders and other jail staff in Goshen had barely dipped during that time, totaling 307 in June of 2019 and 303 in June of this year.

By July of this year, the average inmate population at the Orange County Correctional Facility had plummeted by 47 percent to 332, largely because of new state restrictions on jailing criminal suspects who can't afford bail.

Orange County officials and their peers across New York are pressing the state to loosen its minimum staffing requirements for their jails, each facing big decreases in their jail populations and searching for ways to cut costs to cope with serious financial problems the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

In a letter Tuesday to the state panel that sets jail staffing levels, an Orange County official urged the state Commission of Correction to give counties greater staffing flexibility, while clarifying that his county wants to cut overtime hours and not employees.

"Determining staffing levels based on the number of beds is no longer a reasonable measure, from a human resources perspective, to measure the number of Correctional Officers who must actively be on the job," wrote Steve Gross, the county's human resources commissioner.

Statewide, the total number of inmates in county jails dropped to around 11,000 on average in July, 43 percent lower than the previous July, according to data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. Ulster County's count plunged 44 percent to 108. In Sullivan County, which recently opened a $101 million jail built to hold up to 256 inmates, the average number was 78 in July, down 48 percent in one year.

Sullivan County currently employs 89 correction officers and is hiring more to fill 10 vacant positions, as the state's staffing mandates require the county to do.

"We want to cut those positions to save money, but the Commission of Correction won't let us," Sullivan Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said, adding that his office wants to work with the commission to "right-size our staffing levels."

The New York State Association of Counties, which represents the 57 counties outside New York City, has been urging the state to loosen jail staffing requirements to enable counties to adjust to their declining inmate populations. In June, it sent Gov. Andrew Cuomo draft legislation to give counties greater flexibility that was introduced in the Assembly that month but has not advanced.

The three-member Commission of Correction decides how many posts a jail must staff based on its layout, provisions in its employees' contracts and other factors besides fluctuating inmate numbers. Those requirements are meant to ensure the safety of the staff and inmates.

In response to the counties' concerns about staffing mandates, the Division of Criminal Justice Services told the Times Herald-Record in a statement Wednesday that sheriffs can close housing units and reduce staff accordingly if inmate numbers drop.

"A facility must ensure that all occupied housing units are staffed as required and meet all classification requirements, minimum standards and statutory requirements," the statement read. "Temporary closure of a unit because of reduced population would not necessitate a new staffing analysis."

Sullivan County Jail Administrator Hal Smith said this week that having more jail space and staff than necessary has had one side benefit during the COVID-19 crisis: It has made it easier to quarantine newly admitted inmates and newly sentenced inmates who are set to be moved to state prisons.

"Having the room to do that right now is very beneficial to us," Smith said.

Smith said Sullivan's inmate numbers have risen lately as the court system begins resuming normal activity and grand juries are convened again. The jail held 86 inmates as of Tuesday morning, compared to a daily average of 78 in July.

Orange County's inmate population began dropping last year months before the new bail reforms took effect, indicating other factors have contributed to the decline. The jail had a daily average of 705 inmates in January 2019 and 549 that November, before the county began releasing inmates to comply with the bail rules taking effect in January.

A similar trend prevailed statewide, with state figures showing that total inmate numbers in New York dropped in both 2018 and 2019.

Last year's law allowed judges to set bail only for suspects charged with violent felonies, which means those facing lesser offenses remain out of jail while their cases are prosecuted. Advocates argued the law corrected discrimination against poor suspects, while critics contend that it removed judges' discretion and frees dangerous criminals.