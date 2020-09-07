Belmont Homestead damaged in May fire

ALFRED — On May 4, 2020, Mascho Homestead Farm in Belmont suffered a tremendous loss when fire destroyed two chicken coops containing 60 laying hens and a garage with freezers full of their meat products.

Insurance did not come close to covering the amount of loss. On May 18, the Alfred Farmers Market started a Gofund me online at https://gofundme.com/f/mascho-homestead-farm-fire-relief-fund.

With the help of so many in the community and some time to heal, the Maschos are one step closer to normalcy. Around $6,000 has been raised from various markets, those who donated online, and those that gave checks, with a goal of $40,000.

Earlier in August, a check was presented to the Maschos by the Alfred Farmers Market Board members to help defray the cost of their loss.

Supporters and patrons of the farm continue to fundraise, and checks can be mailed to the Alfred Farmers Market at PO Box 142, Alfred Station, NY 14803, with Mascho written on the memo line.

The market has been organizing and compiling all donations for the farm in multiple formats. There is a donation can at the Manager’s Tent at the Alfred Farmers Market which meets on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alfred University Bandstand at the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive. Stop by, meet Danelle and James Mascho and Danelle’s mother Gretchen Vincent, and learn about their farming practices. They sell pasture-raised pork and grass-fed beef and have been busy restocking their meat supplies after the fire.

“We feel so grateful that we can help this family in their time of recovery,” said Market President Amanda Khodorkovskaya. “They have been a staple vendor at our market for many years and it warms my heart to know that the community has been able to give back to them what they have given to Allegany County.”

The Maschos participate in local farmers markets and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Farm to School program, where their beef can be found in multiple local school districts. Their products can be purchased on their farm in Belmont as well as at the Rogue Carrot in Alfred.

For more information or to get involved, contact Alfred Market Manager at marketmanagerinalfred@gmail.com.