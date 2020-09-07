Widespread power outages in region due to hard winds, downed trees

Labor Day was far from a day off for local highway crews, first responders and utility companies.

High winds struck the region Monday morning, knocking down trees into roadways and onto power lines in Steuben and Allegany counties.

A tree crashed to the earth Monday morning on North Church Street in the Village of Canaseraga. Power lines were down as well. Trees were also down on Oak Hill Street and Grove Street in Arkport. Power outages were reported in Howard, Hornellsville and South Dansville.

Northern Allegany County was hit by hard winds that knocked trees into roadways and onto power lines, with widespread reports of trees down across the area including in Birdsall and Caneadea, resulting in power outages.

The power outages spread to southern Allegany County by around 11 a.m., with the towns of Alfred, Wellsville, Scio, Independence, and Andover among those affected. While power was restored for some after a few hours, the outage continued into the afternoon for others. Initial estimates for restoration varied by area, with some National Grid customers in Scio and Wellsville receiving estimates as late as midnight.

The Alfred area also lost Verizon service into Monday afternoon, with customers losing cell phone coverage.

Other areas, such as the City of Hornell and the Village of Wellsville, did not lose power.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.