BATH - The 22nd Annual Davenport & Taylor Golf Classic will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Bath Country Club.

Ken Roberts, a Davenport & Taylor spokesman, said as always, proceeds from this event will benefit capital improvement projects at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital and Taylor Health Center skilled nursing facility.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some changes to the event this year, but a full day of golf and fun is still planned.

There will be crossover tee times, with teams starting on both the front and back 9 holes at 9 a.m. and teeing off every ten minutes, Roberts said. A light lunch will be served at the turn and a socially distanced dinner awaits golfers when they finish.

Prizes will be chosen while golfers are on the course and handed out after play, Roberts said. Team Captains will be emailed on Friday Sept. 25, with the winners of the tournament and the skins game.

Sponsorship and golf packages are available at a variety of levels, giving businesses of all sizes the opportunity to support the important work of Davenport & Taylor, Roberts said. Over the last 21 years, more than $283,000 has been raised, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

For more information, or to register for the tournament, contact Kimberly Sprague at 776-8634 or kimsprague@arnothealth.org