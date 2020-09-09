Fundraising efforts continue for Building Renovation Fund

ALMOND — The Almond 20th Century Club Library continues to raise funds to address much-needed building repairs.

This Saturday, Sept. 12 is the last chance to order and pre-pay for a Stearns Chicken Barbeque for Saturday, Sept. 19. Prices are $10 for a delicious dinner with chicken, roll, and macaroni and potato salads, or $7 for chicken only.

Bring in any used printer cartridges, iPods, laptops, and cell phones you no longer need for recycling.

And while you’re in, check out this year’s Election Day Raffle Quilt stitched by Carol Wilcox. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and will be available from 20th Century Club members.

Rada Cutlery’s excellent utensils and tasty mixes are easy to buy at radafundraising.com. Type Almond in the City search box to help your Library. A catalog is available at the Library.

If you shop on Amazon, you can also help at no cost to you by logging in at smile.amazon.com and choosing the Almond Twentieth Century Club Library as your charity. Every little bit helps.

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to P.O. Box D, Almond, NY 14804, or made through PayPal on our Facebook page. Donors will receive a copy of the historic "Twentieth Century Club Cookie Sheet."

"The Building Renovation Fund is growing," said Susan Steere, President of the Almond 20th Century Club. "Thank you again to all our patrons and supporters!"

The Almond 20th Century Club Library is open Tuesday - Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with free WiFi and two computers available for adults. Masks must be worn in the building. The library can provide one if necessary. You can have books set aside for pick-up by calling 607-276-6311, or order materials from throughout the Southern Tier Library System at starcat.stls.org