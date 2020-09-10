Farmington resident facing a plethora of charges after leading police on chase

CANISTEO — A Farmington man is facing a slew of charges, including nine felony counts, after fleeing police through two counties before crashing with a Canisteo patrol car and continuing the chase on foot Tuesday night.

Thomas Davis, 40, was charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment, a class-D felony, tampering with physical evidence, a class-E felony, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class-E felony. Davis was also charged with several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving, as well as several other traffic infractions. More charges are possible, police said.

On Tuesday night at about 9 p.m., Canisteo Police performed a traffic stop on Greenwood Street in the Village of Canisteo. An officer approached the operator, later identified as Davis, who fled in a white Chevrolet van on County Route 28 in the Town of Canisteo, continuing into the Town of Hartsville and the Town of Alfred for approximately 20 miles, before returning back to County Route 28 where a motor vehicle accident occurred involving Davis’s vehicle and a Canisteo Village Police Department marked patrol vehicle near the intersection of County Route 28 and Bearlick Hollow Road in the Town of Hartsville.

Police said Davis then fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended by officers in a nearby wooded area with the assistance of the Canisteo K9 Dex. During the investigation, police said Davis was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Davis was transported to St. James Hospital by Canisteo Ambulance for minor injuries and was treated and released. The officer involved was treated and released as well. Davis was transported to Steuben County Centralized Arraignment where he was remanded to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

The Canisteo PD was assisted in the pursuit and accident scene by members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Alfred Village Police Department, along with members of the Canisteo Fire Department and Ambulance Crew.