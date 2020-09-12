BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program welcomes you to join a zoom presentation on Spring Bulbs led by Allegany County’s Master Gardener, MaryLu Wells.

The program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, via Zoom, beginning at 4 p.m.

Take this opportunity to chat with some of your local Master Gardeners. MaryLu will cover good planting practices and the different varieties of spring bulbs. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation has finished.

Pre-registration is required and there is no fee for the program. Contact Jeremy Baier, Allegany County Cooperative Extension at 585-268-7644 ext. 14, or by email jtb273@cornell.edu for details in order to attend.

This zoom presentation is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany